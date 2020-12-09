Hundreds Hospitalized with “Mystery” Illness in Andhra Pradesh

The mysterious disease that began spreading in Eluru city in Andhra Pradesh claimed one life with about 300 residents falling sick.

According to reports, nothing has yet been established as to what caused the disease that saw people suddenly falling unconscious after suffering from symptoms of fits and nausea.

Health authorities could not yet establish the cause of the sudden disease though blood tests and CT (brain) scan were performed.

Cerebral Spinal Fluid tests also turned out to be normal. The probable cause could become evident only after the culture test results came in.

According to district Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla, E-coli results were also awaited.

Himanshu Shukla told PTI that expert scientists from the National Institute of Nutrition and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology from Hyderabad have arrived in Eluru on Monday for diagnosing the cause of the disease.

A 24×7 control room has been set up in the Eluru Municipal Corporation office.

Meanhwhile, a 45-year-old man, who was admitted to the GGH in Eluru with symptoms of nausea and epilepsy died.

BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao, who spoke to state Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, said a five-member team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Mangalagiri here was sent Eluru to treat the patients.

G V L Narasimha Rao said he spoke to AIIMS Delhi Director Randeep Guleria and other experts on the mysterious disease and also made them talk to the West Godavari district medical officials.

Poisonous organochlorine substances could be the mostly likely cause of the disease, the MP said after talking to the experts.