Organic Fruits & Vegetables AC Market Inaugurated in Dimapur

Nagaland Minister for Agriculture and Co-operation, G Kaito Aye inaugurated an Organic Air-conditioned Market to sell vegetables and fruits grown in different parts of the state.

The market—a first of its kind in the state, occupies a total area of 42,230 square feet and is located at Nagaland State Agriculture Marketing Board (NSAMB) Complex, NER Agri Expo Site, Dimapur.

The total cost of the project amounting to Rs 948 lakh was approved and funded by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India under CSS as RKVY additional grant during 2018-19.

Kaito appealed the agriculture and allied departments to collectively promote the welfare of the farmers. He also urged the officers of the departments to go to the fields to get first hand information about the needs and challenges faced by the farmers.