Will Ask People Whether I should Continue as CM of Tripura or Not: Biplab Deb

As rift among the BJP leaders in Tripura widens seeking leadership change, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb would take the advice and guidance of the people on December 13 on the way ahead weather to continue or not .

Coming out all guns blazing against the section of BJP leaders, the chief minister said, “Choose or reject me as Tripura Chief Minister on December 13.”

Deb while talking to media persons on Tuesday said he was disheartened after some people did sloganeering “Biplab Hatao, Tripura Bachao (remove Biplab Deb, save Tripura). BJP’s central observer Vinod Kumar Sonkar visited the state on Sunday last.

Deb said, “At a public meeting in Vivekananda Maidan on December 13, I would take the advice and guidance of the people whether I should continue as Chief Minister of Tripura or I should leave the post. Let me say this I never thought of becoming Chief Minister of Tripura. I urge the 37 lakh people of Tripura to come to the public gatherings on Sunday (December 13) to advise me whether I should remain in the post of CM or not.”

He stated, “It does not matter to me what four people say, I want to hear and take the people’s verdict and same will placed before the High Command.”

Earlier in October, a delegation of BJP MLAs led by former health minister Sudip Roy Barman, visited New Delhi to talk with party president JP Nadda, reportedly to seek Deb’s removal.