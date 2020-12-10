BJP Led Karnataka Govt Passes Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill, Jail Term of up to 7 Yrs

The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday passed an anti-cow slaughter bill, even as members of the Congress party staged a walkout, reported PTI.

The Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Bill seeks a total ban on the slaughter of cows in the state and stringent punishment to those who indulge in smuggling, illegal transportation, atrocities on cows and slaughtering them.

Meanwhile, the bill comes with a jail term of three to seven years and (or) a fine up to Rs 5 lakh, reported NDTV.

According to reports, the Opposition MLAs alleged that the bill was not discussed for tabling in the Business Advisory Committee meeting.

“We had discussed yesterday that new bills will not be tabled,” Congress MLA Siddaramaiah said. “We had agreed that only the ordinances will be passed. Now he [Chavan] has all of a sudden introduced this anti-cow slaughter bill.”

It is to be mentioned that after the bill was tabled, cows were brought into the Vidhana Soudha, or the Secretariat, and Chavan performed a ritual.