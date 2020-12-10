BJP Wins Over 5500 Seats Unopposed in Arunachal Local Body Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s winning streak in the panchayat and municipal elections continued in Arunachal Pradesh as it bagged more than 5,500 panchayat and five municipal council seats ‘unopposed’

The party has won 96 of the total 240 zila parishad member posts, 5410 of the 8291 gram panchayat member posts and 5 out of the 20 seats for corporators to the Itanagar Municipal Corporation.

“An impressive start for BJP in the state’s panchayat and municipal polls. Congratulations to all the candidates from BJP who have won unopposed. Also thanks to people of Arunachal for their unwavering trust in BJP and PM Narendra Modi’s leadership,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted on Tuesday.