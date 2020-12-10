BTC Election: Clash Between BPF & UPPL Workers, Police Fire in Air

Tension prevailed at the second phase of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election as a violent clash between the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) workers in Chirang district of Assam was witnessed.

The untoward incident took place at a polling booth in the Duttapara area. A presiding officer was injured in the violent clash between the two parties.

Police had to fire in the air to bring situation under control.

“The forces had to fire in the air to control the situation. The deputy commissioner has also arrived. Polling has resumed and everything is normal now” said a top police officer.