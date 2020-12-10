Covid Awareness programme held at city school

A Covid awareness programme along with face mask distribution to students was organised by the “Stars of North East India” (SONEI), public welfare trust, at Hengrabari ME School in Guwahati on Thursday.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, Dr Khalil Siddique, MD, Medicity Aditya Guwahati, explained to the students in lucid language the importance of cleanliness, social distancing, and care of elderly family members for combating Covid 19 effectively in the coming days. The Medicity authorities gifted 250 face masks for the students of the School. The gift was received by Chatradhar Das, headmaster, Hengrabari ME School.

The event was organised by SONEI with the support of Magic Bus, an international NGO engaged mentoring and empowering the youth. The objective of SONEI is to unearth, handhold, mentor, and showcase the talents of the youth in our society, and these kinds of enrichment programmes are conducted by the trust from time to time. Wungthing Keishing, Programme Manager, Magic Bus also spoke on the occasion and informed the audience that his organisation works with 21 schools in Guwahati covering more than 8,000 students.

Suaid M Laskar, Director & Ankita Baruah, Consultant, Cloud Shine Global LLP explained the ways by which students can prepare for higher studies in prestigious institutions overseas. They gifted notebooks and pens to the students present.

Among others who were present, Indrani Tapati, co-trainer of Dastbi MMA & mixed martial arts trainer, gave demos to the students about self-defence tactics while Maryam Jameela, a Gandhi Scholar of Piramal Foundation, presented a “Bal Geet” to make students realise the importance of unity and helping attitude in the society.