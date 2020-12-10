Forbes Names Nirmala Sitharaman as World’s 41st Most Powerful WomanNirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is among the Forbes’ ranking of 100 most powerful women in the world.

FM Sitharaman, 61, is ranked 41st, and other Indians in the list include HCL Corporation CEO and Executive Director Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel grabbed the No. 1 slot for the 10th consecutive year, with European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde coming in second for the second year in a row.

Surprisingly, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made the list for the first time—debuting in the No. 3 spot.