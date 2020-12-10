Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s Ashes to be Immersed in Sadia

The ashes of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi would be immersed in the mighty Brahmaputra in Sadiya on Thursday evening in the presence of the leader’s family and top Congress members.

Gogoi’s ashes were carried from Guwahati by his son and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in an open truck covered with large portraits of late Tarun Gogoi displayed in the vehicle.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Gaurav Gogoi, son of Tarun Gogoi wrote, “My father’s last words were about his home “Jorhat”, his constituency “Titabar” and his last desire “I must travel across the state”. Fulfilling that wish I have embarked upon a #ShantiSadbhavanayatra to immerse his ashes across Assam in the river Brahmaputra.”

Party leaders, members and supporters are reaching Sadia by afternoon to pay their last tribute to Mr.Gogoi’s departed soul.