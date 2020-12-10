Jadav Payeng signs agreement to collaborate on environmental work with Mexican NGO

Popularly known as India’s “Forest Man”, Jadav Payeng has signed an agreement with a Mexican non-profit organization, Fundacion Azteca to collaborate on environmental works in the North American country.

As per reports, the agreement has been signed during the Ciudad de Oas Ideas (CDI) at Puebla City with former Mexican senator Ninfa Salinas Sada of Grupo Salinas, in the presence of CDI founder and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Social Change and the Free Flow of Knowledge Dr. Andres Roemer and naturalist Rituraj Phukan.

“Today in @cddelasideas with Jadav Payeng, an extraordinary man who managed to plant 40 million trees! An entire forest! In @FundacionAzteca we have 7 million, but here we go. That is why today we signed an alliance to work together!” Sada tweeted.

Hoy en @cddelasideas con Jadav Payeng, un hombre extraordinario que logró sembrar ¡40 millones de árboles! ¡Un bosque entero! En @FundacionAzteca llevamos 7 millones, pero ahí vamos. ¡Por eso hoy firmamos una alianza para trabajar juntos! pic.twitter.com/jV8M5D5kkF — Ninfa Salinas Sada (@NinfaSalinas) December 6, 2020

Embassy of Mexico in India in its tweet stated, “Mexico honoured to host extraordinary environmental activist from India, Jade Payeng, in @cddelasideas. He planted entire forest-40 million trees- with own hands. An alliance with @FundacionAzteca will lead to advance new tree planting in Mexico #ForestManOfIndia Deciduous tree Seedling.”

🇲🇽 honoured to host extraordinary environmental activist from 🇮🇳, Jade Payeng, in @cddelasideas. He planted entire forest-40 million trees- with own hands. An alliance with @FundacionAzteca will lead to advance new tree planting in 🇲🇽 #ForestManOfIndia 🌳🌱 🇲🇽 🇮🇳 @RoemerAndres pic.twitter.com/Fa2MZoAjyT — Embassy of Mexico in India 🇲🇽 (@EmbaMexInd) December 7, 2020

Payeng has been honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India for his contribution toeards the environment. Over the course of several decades, he has planted and turned a sandbar on the river Brahmaputra into a forest reserve. The forest, called Molai forest is located near Kokilamukh of Jorhat, Assam and encompasses an area of about 1,360 acres / 550 hectares.