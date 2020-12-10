Manipur Students Body Threatens to Intensify Agitation, Demands VC Appointment

Students’ bodies in Manipur have threatened to intensify their agitation if the Centre fails to appoint a Vice-Chancellor of the Manipur University by December 14.

Failure on the part of the Union ministry of Education to appoint regular vice-chancellor, students of Manipur University agitated on Saturday.

Several students’ organisations like the Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU), the All Manipur Students Union (AMSU), the Manipur Students’ Federation (MSF), the Kangleipak Students Association (KSA), the Students’ Union of Kangleipak (SUK), the Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) and the Apunba Ireipak-Ki Maheiroi Sinpanglup (AIMS) have come together in protest.



Centrally-run Manipur University is currently functioning without a responsible administrator since December 1 after administrator Jarnail Singh (former Manipur chief secretary) was relieved from his service.

Alleging that the function of the varsity is in doldrum in the absence of a responsible administrator or vice-chancellor, Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) has been pressing the Union ministry of Education to appoint regular VC in-charge by setting December 4 deadline.

Failure on the part of the authority to come forth with a positive response, students of the varsity under the aegis of the MUSU started their stir since Saturday.

On the first day of the stir, students staged a sit-in protest inside the varsity campus. However, the students’ body is yet to decide the future course of stir to be launched pressing the authority to address their demand.

During the protest on Saturday, the students demanded immediate appointment of regular VC to carry on the administration of the varsity smoothly and save the varsity.

After the removal of Prof AP Pandey, the then VC of the varsity after the protests by students, teachers and non-teaching fraternities, the varsity was run with an administrator appointed by the High Court of Manipur till November 30.