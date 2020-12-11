Assistant Professor Commits Suicide Day Before his Birthday

Rajib Lochan Dutta, an assistant professor of a college has allegedly committed suicide a day before his birthday at his residence in Guwahati.

The 33-year-old assistant professor of Sualkuchi Budram Madhav Satradhikar (SBMS) College, located at Sualkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati, was found dead in his apartment at Games Village near Basistha area of Guwahati.

According to reports, Dutta was found hanging by his brother-in-law Bedabrat Mohan in a room of his apartment that was bolted from inside.

The incident came to light when, Chinky Mohan Dutta, wife of Dutta had asked her brother to visit her husband after she could not contact him over the phone.

Basistha police have sent his body to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem.

He leaves behind his wife and a two-year-old daughter. Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind his alleged suicide.