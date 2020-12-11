BJP Leadership Asks Biplab Deb to Call off 13 December Event, Continue as CM

Amid the ongoing crisis in BJP led Tripura government, the Central leadership has asked Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to call off a public meeting he has called in Agartala on December 13.

BJP secretary Vinod Sonkar, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in the state, told PTI that Deb has been conveyed that there was no need to hold such a programme.

“People of Tripura have blessed the BJP and the chief minister should continue to serve them. If there is any issue in the organisation, the party will address it,” Sonkar added.

Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda also spoke to Deb and asked him not to go ahead with the event and continue as chief minister.

Earlier, coming out all guns blazing against the section of BJP leaders, the chief minister said, “Choose or reject me as Tripura Chief Minister on December 13.”

Deb while talking to media persons on Tuesday said he was disheartened after some people did sloganeering “Biplab Hatao, Tripura Bachao (remove Biplab Deb, save Tripura). BJP’s central observer Vinod Kumar Sonkar visited the state on Sunday last.

Deb said, “At a public meeting in Vivekananda Maidan on December 13, I would take the advice and guidance of the people whether I should continue as Chief Minister of Tripura or I should leave the post. Let me say this I never thought of becoming Chief Minister of Tripura. I urge the 37 lakh people of Tripura to come to the public gatherings on Sunday (December 13) to advise me whether I should remain in the post of CM or not.”

He stated, “It does not matter to me what four people say, I want to hear and take the people’s verdict and same will placed before the High Command.”

In October, a delegation of BJP MLAs led by former health minister Sudip Roy Barman, visited New Delhi to talk with party president JP Nadda, reportedly to seek Deb’s removal.