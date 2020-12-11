Cash-for-Job Scam: Absconding AMCH Doctor’s Husband Detained in Assam

Dibrugarh Police on December 12 detained Simanta Jyoti Saikia, husband of Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) doctor, Dr Ajanta Hazarika, for interrogation seeking information on the whereabouts of his wife.

Earlier, Dr Ajanta Hazarika has been accused of taking money in lakhs from candidates by promising jobs in the Northeast Frontier Railways.

Based on a case registered against the lady doctor Dibrugarh police searched Dr Ajanta Hazarika at her Naliapool residence in Dibrugarh but couldn’t find her.

When asked about the absconding doctor, Simanta Jyoti Saikia replied, “I know nothing about her whereabouts.”

“We have picked up Dr Hazarika’s husband for interrogation,” said TSI Manoranjan Saikia of Dibrugarh Police station.

Two of the victims, namely Kishore Deb and Ajay Dutta Biswas, have recorded statements in Dibrugarh CJM court in connection with the cash-for-job scam.

Allegedly Dr Hazarika had taken money from one Amol Nath and two others with a promise to get them appointed in Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Amol Nath, the complainant in the case, lodged an FIR against Dr Hazarika at Gabharupathar police outpost in Dibrugarh on December 7, 2020, alleging that the doctor had taken about Rs 22 lakh from three job aspirants from Dibrugarh with a promise to provide job in the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR).

Amal Nath alleged that he had transferred half of the amount sought by Dr Hazarika to the bank accounts of Rajeev Pasashar at Sixmile in Guwahati.

In another case, Rajib Parashar was arrested by Guwahati crime branch in October 2020 for his alleged involvement in extorting money from candidates of various other public service recruitment examinations.