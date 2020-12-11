JEE Main to be Conducted 4 Times in 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

The Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Mains) will be held four times starting February 2021.

He informed during an online interaction with teachers, parents and students on board exams and competitive exams. Currently JEE-Mains are being held twice a year.

“The syllabus for JEE (Main 2021) will remain same as the previous year and a proposal is under examination where students will be given choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics),” the minister said.