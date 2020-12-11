Naga Youth from Manipur Walks to Spread Message of Peace & Unity

A Nagaland youth from Manipur has undertaken an expedition peace mission walk by carrying an Indian National flag on his shoulders along with a Naga flag on his back to spread the message of peace, reconciliation and unity.

YS Mashungmi began walking from Dimapur in Nagaland on December 8 and reached Kohima the next day.

“I decided to travel across Nagaland to spread the message of peace, brotherhood, reconciliation and unity among the Naga people,” said Mashungmi.

He said that the flags he was carrying were a symbol of his pride and identity.

“My mission is to travel across Nagaland and finally reach Zunheboto”, he said.

The youth who belongs to the Tankhul Naga tribe, hails from Teinem village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district.

However, he grew up in Dimapur.