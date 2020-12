A wild elephant was hit and killed by a speeding train in the wee hours of December 11.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Panbari in the Chandrapur area near Guwahati at around 3.30 AM.

Meanwhile forest department officials have reached the spot.

“The elephant came at around 3.30 AM and it was hit and killed by a train” said the Divisional Forest Officer.

“The elephant died in outskirts, so it is further investigated by the territorial forest department” Deka added.