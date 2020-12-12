Arunachal Becomes 1st State in India to Obtain Organic Certification for Kiwi

Arunachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to obtain Organic Certification for Kiwi under Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCD-NER).

It is to be noted that the kiwi production has helped in boosting the local economy of the state and also increased the scope for cultivation, owing to its natural agro-climatic conditions.

Twenty years ago, the kiwis that grew wild in Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro Valley barely caught anyone’s attention. However, in the last decade, farmers slowly recognised the commercial value of the fruit. Today, the kiwis of the region are the only certified organic fruit of their kind in the country.

“Happy to share the news that #Arunachal is first in the country to obtain #OrganicCertification for #Kiwi under Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCD-NER). Hearty congrats to farmers of Lower Subansiri district for achieving the feat” tweeted Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in October.