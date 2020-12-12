Assam BTC Poll Results, BPF leads, counting of votes underway

In a huge turn out the Bodoland People’s Front, BPF has been leading in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election in Assam.

As per trends, the ruling BPF which was trailing saw an upsurge and is now leading against the newly floated United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) led by Promod Bodo.

BPF is leading the polls with 18 seats, followed by UPPL with 10 seats and BJP with 9 seats. Congress and AIUDF are at one seat.

As per local reports, until 8pm UPPL’s Sanjay Swargiary wins in Harsinga constituency of Udalguri with 15,221 votes, B Saroigwra of BPF won in Chirang Constituency, UPPL’s Paniram Brahma wins in Kajalgaon constituency. Saikhong Basumatary, BPF won from Chirang District whereas, BPF’s James Basumatary wins from Nichima Constituency.

BPF chief and three times CEM Hagrama Mohilary is fighting against its own ally party BJP.

Counting of votes for BTC election in Assam is currently underway. The counting which started at 8 am on Saturday will decide the fates of 241 candidates who contested the polls.

Polling for 40 seats of the BTC was held in two phases on December 7 and 10.

According to the Assam State Election Commission, counting of votes is underway in ten subdivisional headquarters in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts Kokrajhar, Gossaigaon, Chirang, Bijni, Tamulpur, Parbatjhora, Bhergaon, Mushalpur, and Udalguri, Salbari