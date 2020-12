The COVID-19 death toll in Assam crossed the 1000 mark with reporting of a new fatality.

The latest death was reported from Kamrup (M) and has been identified as Wajida Bibi.

Currently, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam stands at 2,14,432. Out of these, 2,09,936 persons have been cured and discharged while 3,493 cases are currently active.