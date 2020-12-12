Choreographer Remo D’Souza Suffers Heart Attack, in ICU

Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza was rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The filmmaker underwent surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital here and “is doing fine,” confirmed a family friend.

According to sources close to the family, the 46-year-old is in the Intensive Care Unit.

Reportedly, there were some blockages due to which an angioplasty was performed by the doctors. Now he is doing fine according to the doctors.

Remo made a place for himself in the film industry after choreographing for films like Chameli, Dhoom, 36 China Town and Rock On! among others. He transitioned from choreographer to filmmaking with F.A.L.T.U and later helmed ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013), ABCD 2 (2015) and Race 3 (2018). His last directorial was Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.