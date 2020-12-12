Farmers to Block Highways, Toll Plazas; Delhi Borders Closed

The agitating farmers have threatened to block major highways and toll plazas on December 12.

The farmer leaders said on Friday that they will block the Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highways and intensify their stir if their demands are not met by the Centre. While talking to the media, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) chief Balbir Rajewal said, “We will block Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12.”

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform people about road closures and advised them to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) border points for nearly two weeks now to demand a repeal of the farm laws enacted in September.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police said Tikri and Dhansa borders are closed for traffic movement, while Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians.

With thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre’s new Agri laws staying put at Delhi borders, several routes in the national capital remained off bounds for commuters since December 11.