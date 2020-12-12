Manipur CM Attends Nupi Lal Numit Observation

Manipur Chief Minister N.Biren Singh attended Nupi Lal Numit observation at Nupi Lal Memorial Complex in the state on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion he said, “I join the people of Manipur in paying tribute to the brave women of Manipur who fought against the mighty British empire. This day reminds us that we have the courage to stand together & fight against evil.”

This memorial complex is dedicated to the memory of several Manipuri women, who lost their lives while fighting for justice against the British on December 12, 1939. The word Nupi Lan in Manipuri means women’s war. The memorial complex houses sculptures portraying Manipuri women fighting against the British officials and is worth a visit.

As the story goes, what began as an agitation against the oppressive policies of the rulers of Manipur and the British government, later turned into a movement for Manipur’s constitutional and administrative reform. During Nupi Lan, agitations and protest rallies were held by the women traders in Manipur’s Ima Keithel Market. The historical movement paved the way for economic and political reforms in the state during the early 40s.