Mob Torches Govt Offices in in Arunachal Border Town

A mob torched several government offices in the remote border town of Vijaynagar in Changlang district just ahead of the scheduled rural and civic polls in Arunachal Pradesh.

Public Relations Officer of Arunachal Pradesh Police, Rohit Rajbeer Singh in a press statement said, “Armed with daos (machetes), lathis (batons), bows and arrows, around 400 people led by the Yobin Students’ Union, burnt down the Vijaynagar Extra Assistant Commissioner’s office, the Post Office and the SB office. They also ransacked the Vijayanagar Police Station around 8.30 am today.”

‘The situation is tense but under control. Around 30 police personnel led by Changlang Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo are presently camping in the area, while additional forces are being dispatched for maintenance of law and order,’ Singh said.

Tirap, Changlang and Longding region DIG Kime Kaming air dashed to Vijaynagar, while a police team led by IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa along with Special Branch SP John Pada is on the way to the area, Singh said.

‘These senior officers will camp in Vijaynagar for the next few days,’ he said.

Vijaynagar, which is yet to be connected by roads from other areas, is the remotest circle of Changlang district surrounded on three sides by Myanmar. The circle consists of 16 villages having a population of over 4,000 people, official sources said.

While 55 per cent of the population belong to retired Assam Rifle personnel, the remaining 45 per cent comprises people of the Lisu, also known as Yobin, tribe. The settlement of the Assam Rifle personnel began from 1961, they said.

Several students’ bodies of Arunachal Pradesh opposed the participation of the former Assam Rifles personnel in the December 22 panchayat polls, which prompted the State Election Commission to defer the poll in Vijaynagar, with apprehension of breakdown of law and order in the area.

As there is no road connection, people of the area are dependent on military helicopter for essential services and requirements. Miao is the nearest town to Vijaynagar which is 157 km away.