NESO observed “Black Day” in protest against CAA

The North East Students’ Organisation NESO, along with the Khasi Students Union, KSU and Garo Students Union, GSU on Friday observed December 11 as a “Black Day” in Meghalaya in protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

The NESO, displayed black flags and black banners at prominent locations across the State to observe Black Day on December 11 to protest against the CAA.

Last year the Parliament had passed the highly contentious CAA on December 11, 2019 which has been opposed relentlessly in the North East.

Banners which read- ‘December 11, 2019 CAA became an Act, a black day for the indigenous NE communities’, ‘Replace CAA with ILP in Meghalaya’, ‘NESO will never accept CAA’ were hanged in various locations in Shillong. In line with the death of Lurshai Hynniewta, KSU leader who died at Ichamati this year a banner was put up which read, “Lurshai Hynniewta was killed because of CAA, a sign of darker days ahead’.

As per reports, the Garo Students Union, on the other hand, demanded the implementation of ILP in Meghalaya and to repeal the CAA to protect the interest of the ethnic communities in the region.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, NESO chairman Samuel B. Jyrwa said, “despite the relentless opposition of the indigenous people of the Northeast against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, the government of India did not pay heed and finally passed the draconian law known as Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, in the Rajya Sabha on December 11, 2019”

“The observation of ‘Black Day’ is to give a message to the Centre that we are against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, and also at the same time, to remind our people of yet another political injustice that the government of India perpetrated on the indigenous people of the Northeast,” the statement added.

NESO comprises of eight students bodies of seven Northeast States – All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Garo Students’ Union (GSU) and All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU).