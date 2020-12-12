‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ Jailed for 10 Years in Iran

Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, racked up hundreds of thousands of followers after photos of her resembling a ‘zombie version’ of the film star went viral.

Many saw the stunt as a joke or as social commentary but on October 5 2019, Tabar was arrested in Iran, along with three other female Instagram influencers.

Iranian Journalist Masih Alinejad told MailOnline that she has spoken to Tabar’s lawyer, who confirmed she had been sentenced to 10 years in prison this week for ‘promoting public corruption’.

Ms Alinejad has called on the Hollywood actress to help Tabar. She tweeted: ‘10 years jail for Iranian Instagramer who used make up & Photoshop to become a zombie Angelina Jolie. ‘Sahar Tabar is only 19.

Her joke landed her in jail. Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie! we need your voice here. Help us.

‘Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid.’