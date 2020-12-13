BTC Election: UPPL-BJP Likely to Form Govt, BPF Wins Majority

Pramod Boro-led UPPL is likely to form a coalition with BJP after Boro met Himanta Biswa Sarma in a closed door meeting in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Mohilary-led BPF won the majority in BTC elections with 17 seats while Pramod Boro-led UPPL managed to win 12 seats followed by BJP with 9 seats.

The elections to the Council were held in two phases on December seven and 10. Its 40 constituencies spread across districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri.

The State Election Commission had deferred the polls, earlier scheduled on April 4, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elections to the Council were held after a fresh Bodo Accord was signed in New Delhi on January 27 by the leaders of all four factions of the NDFB, then All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) Chief Pramod Boro, then BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Council, after its term ended on April 27, is currently being administered under the supervision of Governor Jagadish Mukhi.