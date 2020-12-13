Minority Welfare Society felicitates meritorious students

The Minority Welfare Society (MWS) today felicitated 27 meritorious performers at various HSLC & HS Board examinations conducted by both CBSE & SEBA at a function held at the Murshidul Alam Memorial Hall at Nabamilan Path Dispur in Guwahati on Sunday.

It may be mentioned here that MWS is a social organisation of minority community people who trace their origin to the Barak Valley but are now settled in Guwahati on account of professional or vocational reasons. MWS connects more than 5,000 people through over 500 families who are its members.

At the outset, Abdul Karim Choudhury, President of the meeting and Prof Saaduddin Choudhury, former HoD Chemistry, Cotton University welcomed all the outstanding students, their parents, and others present on the occasion. Iftikar Hussain, who has recently completed his MS Chemistry degree from the Catholic University of Belgium, delivered a motivational address targeting the overwhelmingly young audience and apprised them about the importance of understanding a topic, being able to defend it to questioning, obtaining the right recommendations, starting preparations from well in advance, developing communication skills and possessing an impressive CV for success in examinations as well as in career building.

Among others who spoke on the occasion were Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, senior advocate of Gauhati High Court and Abu Saleh Najmuddin, former Health Minister, Assam.

Among the students who were felicitated, the three toppers of class XII board exams securing 95% and above were Firoze Rashid Choudhury (Sarla Birla Gyan Jyoti), Nasrullah Md Zaved Choudhury (Srimanta Sankar Academy), and Nazia Jasmin Talukdar ((Srimanta Sankar Academy). The three top performers in Class X board exams securing 90% and above were Ishrat Anjum Choudhury (KV Khanapara), Nowshin Farha Mazumder (Little Flower School), and Tahnia Sultana Choudhury (Happy Child School).