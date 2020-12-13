Pramod Boro to Swear-In as New BTC Chief on December 15

United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) chief Pramod Boro will replace Hagrama Mohilari as the new chief executive member (CEM) of the Bodo Territorial Council.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced Boro as the BTC’s new chief executive member (CEM) on Sunday.

The oath-taking ceremony for the new BTC chief Pramod Boro and council members will be held on December 15.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) has joined hands with UPPL to form the next council in Bodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD). The UPPL won 12 seats, BJP won nine seats and GSP won one seat.

On the other hand, Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), which has been ruling the council since its inception in 2003, emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats. However, the party will not form the government as the BJP has chosen UPPL as its new ally.