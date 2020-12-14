Government working to transform Guwahati as gateway to Southeast Asia: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said that the state government is working to transform Guwahati as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

Sonowal said this while addressing the Annual general meeting of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Sonowal said the state is eyeing the ASEAN market, besides the BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal). “The ASEAN block provides a large and lucrative market for Assam,” he said.

As quoted in reports, Sonowal said, “At the global investors’ summit held in Assam in 2018, the state had received investment proposals worth Rs 79,000 crore.”

“Of that, Rs 55,000 crore has already landed in the state,” he added.

The chief minister said that his government has been able to bring benefits worth Rs 2,000 crore for the MSME sector from the Centre’s assistance programme, announced during the pandemic.

In the case of the agricultural sector, Sonowal informed that Israel has promised to provide the best technology for the development of the sector. He said that the state is now sending vegetables by cargo flights to countries such as UK, Singapore and UAE.

Sonowal claimed that the state has handled the COVID- 19 well, as seen from the low mortality rates.

The government is now working to boost the health infrastructure, he said.