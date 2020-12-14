Kejriwal to observe one-day fast in support of farmers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will observe one-day fast in support of the farmers protesting against the three Farm Bills.

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi demanding the repeal of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

In response to a call given by the agitating farmers, he also urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers, supporters, as well as the people of the country to join the farmers’ agitation.

“I will hold a one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers’ protests. I appeal to AAP volunteers to join in. Centre should immediately accept all demands of farmers protesting the laws and bring a bill to guarantee MSP (minimum support price),” Mr Kejriwal said in a Press Conference on Sunday.

Kejriwal also slammed ‘ministers and leaders’ for calling protesting farmers ‘anti-national’.

As per reports, protestors will hold a nationwide demonstration at all district offices on Monday and a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm. The hunger strike is a part of the farmers’ strategy to intensify their agitation.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding the government to repeal the newly enacted farm laws.

However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers’ organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances.