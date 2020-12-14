Manipur’s Wungngayam Muirang Creates History in Bengaluru’s 4-2 Win over Kerala Blasters

Wungngayam Muirang made history by becoming the first-ever Tangkhul footballer to feature in the Indian Super League.

The 21-year-old Ukhrul born defender who has played for top Indian clubs such as Shillong Lajong, Pune FC, and Gokulam Kerala came off the bench for Bengaluru in the club’s drubbing over Kerala Blasters in the ISL this evening.

Speaking to Ukhrul Times after his ISL debut, the young defender expressed his delight in making his first appearance in the ISL describing it as an “amazing feeling and a proud moment”.

Hailing from a football loving community in Manipur, the youngster added that his debut will hopefully inspire more youngster from his community (Tangkhul) to believe they can make it to the Indian top flight.

Wungngayam, however, believes that he himself needs to give more and prove more over the course of the season to merit his historic achievement in his community. “It doesn’t end here, this is just the start and I truly believe that there’s so much more to come. The hard work continues.” Wungngayam further added.