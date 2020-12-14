“People have faith in PM’, says Javadekar on BTC poll results

In line with recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) results, the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that BJPs victory in alliance with the regional party the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) is another electoral success of the party.

The senior BJP leader Javadekar on Sunday said his party’s performance in the just-concluded BTC polls, as in other local and assembly elections in the country, show that people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and his leadership.

The alliance has nominated Pramod Boro as its chief executive member of the BTC. The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has won 12 seats, the BJP nine, while the Congress and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), headed by Lok Sabha MP Naba Sarania, got one each. The BPF emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats.

“In the 40-seat BTC, BJP had fielded candidates for only 26 seats,” he said will adding, “BJP’s victory is another electoral success of the party.”

The Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Javadekar further added that the local elections in Rajasthan, assembly polls in Bihar, or bypolls in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, one thing is clear that the BJP is on rise. He also mentioned the 60 per cent of the party’s candidates got elected unopposed in local elections in Arunachal Pradesh.