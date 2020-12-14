‘PM made Swachhta a Jan Andolan’, Petroleum Minister at Swachhta Campaign Awards Ceremony

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made ‘Swachhta’, a Jan Andolan which is drawing wide participation from society, urban and rural areas alike.

He was speaking at the awards distribution ceremony for Swacchta Pakhwada in the petroleum industry. He also said that the petroleum industry has been contributing to this Jan Andolan, giving a boost to its momentum and appealed to intensify this further and re-dedicate to this cause.

“As India completes 75 years of its independence in 2022, we must realise the dream of a Swacch Bharat”, he further added. He also called for greater involvement of private sector oil and gas companies in Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and suggested to PSUs to build state-of-the-art toilet facilities at all pilgrim centres and major tourist attractions in the country. He handed over the awards to oil and gas PSUs for Swacchta Pakhwada and Swacchta hi Sewa campaigns.

Pradhan complimented the winners of Swachhata Hi Seva 2019 and Swachhta Pakhwada for their efforts in raising awareness on various aspects of cleanliness, including waste management and eliminating single-use plastics.

Following Swachhta Pakhwada Awards were presented: First Prize- IOCL Second Prize- BPCL 3rd Prize- ONGC Special Award- HPCL Swacchata hi Sewa: 1st- HPCL 2nd-BPCL 3rd-IOCL