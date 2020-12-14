SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers protesting at Delhi borders

The apex court on December 16 will hear a plea seeking direction to authorities to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws.
As per reports, the apex court will hear on December 16 a plea seeking a direction to authorities to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws due to the road blockades and the gatherings might lead to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of #Delhi since late November 26 demanding the government to repeal the newly enacted farm laws.
Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi demanding the repeal of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.