40 Colleges to be Established in BTC, New Campus of Bodoland University in Udalguri

Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that 40 new colleges would come up in all the 40 constituencies of the BTC.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the new Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Himanta Biswa said, “40 new colleges and full-fledged stadiums will be set up in all the 40 constituencies.”

“The State government has decided to begin the construction of model colleges in Udalguri, Tamulpur and Chirang each within next month,” Sarma added.

Further, the minister also stated that a new medical college would be established in Tamulpur. On the other hand, a campus of Bodoland University would be established in Udalguri.