Arunachal CM assures to provide required resources to strengthen APPSC

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday held a meeting with the members of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to strengthen the state’s highest recruiting constitutional body.

APPSC Chairman Nipo Nabam submitted that manpower and infrastructural requirements of the Commission needs to be overhauled for enhancing its efficiency and efficacy.

The Chief Minister assured that all required resources would be provided for strengthening the commission. He said grievances of the commission if any would be addressed without any delay.

The chief Minister suggested that APPSC needs to strengthen management in conducting recruitment exams with utmost transparency, fairness and upholding the principle of merit.

He also said the state government is always ready to support the commission in making all recruitment exams foolproof.

The meeting further discussed that physical tests conducted during recruitment of police personnel needs to be revisited. It was suggested that the presence of doctors and military personnels during physical evaluation tests be made mandatory.