Assam: Madrassas to be Abolished, Sanskrit Tols Will be Converted into Centres of Ancient Studies

The Madrassa system of education which was introduced in Assam in the 1934 will be abolished from the next academic session, while the Sanskrit tols will be converted into centres of ancient studies.

The closure of the government-run madrasas in Assam is a historic step and is aimed to secularise the entire educational system in the state, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

All theological courses in the madrasas, including the study of the Holy Quran, Hadith and other aspects of Islamic Studies, will be discontinued from April 1, 2021, and the teachers taking theological classes will be trained and engaged in the teaching of other subjects under the general educational system, he said.

Meanwhile, 96 Sanskrit tols in the state will be converted into study centres, research centres and institutions for offering certificate, diploma or degree courses in ancient literature, culture, traditions and civilisation under the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Nalbari from April 1, 2021, Sarma said. Assam will be the first state in the country which will offer diploma and degree courses in Indian civilisation, the minister added.

There will be no fresh admission in the tols from April 1, 2021, and the staff will be either transferred to the nearest high or higher secondary schools or the services will be placed at the disposal of the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Nalbari.