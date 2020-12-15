Assam Man Who Struggled to Prove his Indian Citizenship Dies at 104

A 104-year-old Assam man declared a foreigner by a tribunal nearly three years ago, died before being able to prove that he is an Indian citizen.

Chandradhar Das, who was detained in 2018 after being declared a foreigner from Bangladesh, passed away on Sunday, at his Amraghat residence in Cachar district.

Das had come to India from erstwhile East Pakistan (later Bangladesh after 1971) in 1955. As per rules, anyone staying in Assam prior to 1971 is deemed an Indian citizen.

Local reports quoting Das’s daughter Niyati said that the centurion’s last wish was to die as an Indian citizen.