Bihar Man ‘Loses’ Wife in Gambling, Lets Friends Rape Her

In a bizarre incident, a man in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district bet his wife in gambling and allowed his friends to gang-rape her after losing his stake.

The man later poured acid on her when she resisted the assault.

According to reports, the 30-year-old woman was forced into sexual relations with the men and after she resisted, her husband threw acid on her. Sources said that he wanted “purification” of his wife.

Rajesh Kumar Jha, SHO of Mozahidpur police station, said that the accused husband Sonu Harijan was arrested and an FIR was registered against him on Sunday evening.

“Due to the sensitivity of the incident, we have immediately registered an FIR and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway and other accused will be arrested if they are found to be involved in this case,” Jha said.

As the victim sustained burn injuries, her in-laws held her captive in a house in Mozahidpur to hide the incident. They gave her primary medical treatment.

The incident came to light on Sunday when the woman managed to escape from her in-laws house and reached her father’s residence in Lodipur and narrated her ordeal. Her parents immediately took her to Lodipur police station where the police asked the victim to go to Mozahidpur police station.