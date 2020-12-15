Guwahati Journalist Attacked With Machete While Saving a Nurse

A city-based journalist of a private satellite channel was injured in a clash with one Pankaj Baishya at the premises of Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Monday evening.

The victim journalist was identified as Afnur Ali.

As per sources, Afnur who was here at GMCH to pick his wife received major injuries while trying to protect a nurse identified as Puli Chetia from the infamous Pankaj Baishya.

Baishya allegedly attacked both the nurse and journo Afnur with a sharp machete.

Pankaj Baishya hailed from Assam’s Jorhat Town was here in Guwahati with an intention to cause harm to the nurse, said a senior police officer.

It is also suspected that both Pankaj Baishya and nurse Puli Chetia were in a relationship, the police said.

“When he tried to attack the nurse, she screamed for help, accordingly, Afnur chased upon him and got injured in the clash,” said a senior police officer.

Notably, both the nurse and journo Afnur are now undergoing treatment at GMCH.