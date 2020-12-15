Khandu extends Poo Pee Mau greetings

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended best wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Poi Pee Mau, the new year festival of the Tai Khamptis. This year, as per the Tai Khampti calendar, the festival falls on the 15 th day of December.

“I greet my Khampti brothers and sisters across the world on the dawn of their new year. Let this Poi Pee Mau usher a fresh era of socio-cultural development and well being of all mankind,” he said in a message this evening.

Khandu observed that rest of the state’s communities can learn a lot from the Khamptis in all fields such as language, literature and script, art and culture, games and sports and of course their adherence to peace and harmony.

“This is an apt opportunity to congratulate, recognize and applaud members of the Khampti community for safeguarding and propagating their culture, tradition and language, which are distinctly theirs. Modernity has not come in way of their culture and language, which is a great lesson for the rest of us,” he added.