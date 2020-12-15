Pramod Boro Takes Oath as New BTC Chief

United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro has taken oath as the chief executive member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) at Greenfield, Bodofa Nagar in Kokrajhar on Tuesday.

Meanwhile former leader of now disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB-Progressive) Gobinda Basumatary took oath as the deputy-CEM.

Boro took oath in the presence of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and Assam minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma along with other dignitaries and a sea of humanity. He took oath in the Bodo language.

The new council has been formed with the support of BJP, UPPL and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP).