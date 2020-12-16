Assam: New Toll Plaza Opened in Dima Hasao

A new toll gate has been established on the highway approaching Dima Hasao.

The toll has been set up in Mandardisha, Dima Hasao, Assam.

Further, For small cars, Rs 85 has been fixed for a one-time journey and Rs 130 for a round trip. As for small commercial vehicles, Rs 140 will be charged for one trip and Rs 210 for the round trip.

For people commuting on public transport, buses will be charged Rs 295 for a single trip and Rs 440 for the round trip.

Three axles commercial vehicle have to pay Rs. 320 and Rs. 480, Four and six-axle vehicles have to pay Rs. 460 and Rs. 690 for the round trip.

For the past few years, various groups and organizations have been opposing the opening of the Raha toll gate time and again.

The toll plazas were earlier opened on the highways NH 37 and NH 31 in the year 2015 and 2018 respectively.