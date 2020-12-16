BSF Commemorates Bangladesh Liberation War Victory in Tripura

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War Victory, BSF Tripura organized a wreath laying ceremony on 16th Dec’ 2020 at the Liberation War Memorial in Bharat – Bangladesh Maitri Uddyan Park, Chottakhola, Belonia, District South Tripura.

This garden was established in 2017 and created to commemorate the victory of the gallant soldiers of Bangladesh and the valiant courage of the Indian Armed Forces.

This auspicious occasion was presided over by Susanta Kumar Nath, IPS, Inspector General, BSF Tripura Frontier and Mr. S. M. Asaduzzaman, First Secretary, represented the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala.

Senior Officers of BSF, along with District Magistrate Belonia, officials of local Gram Panchayat / Samiti and other local authorities, besides local populace & school children attended the event.

During the ceremony, rich tributes were paid to the Martyrs of “Bangladesh Liberation War – 1971” and War veterans were felicitated, Vande Matram song was recited by High School students, patriotic songs were played by BSF Brass Band and a short movie on role of ‘Mukti Vahini in 1971 War’ was showcased.

Keeping the old traditional gesture of friendship high, sweets and greetings were exchanged with Border Guard Bangladesh to commemorate the prestigious joint victory and also to foster friendly relationship between the two Border Guarding Forces.

India and Bangladesh celebrate “VIJAY DIWAS” with great enthusiasm on Dec 16th of every year to mark historic joint Victory during Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Recalling the historic war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, BSF Tripura in a press statement stated, “BSF was still in its nascent stage in 1971, when it played a very critical role in the creation of Bangladesh. It is a well-known fact that the BSF Battalions, normally deployed in guarding the Indo-East Pakistan Border got deeply involved with Bangladesh crisis immediately after the Military crack-down of 25 March 1971. BSF not only trained the Mukti Vahini initially but also gave them military aid, guidance and organizational support to keep the liberation struggle alive. Several training centres were opened to train the volunteer Mukti Yodhas at Simna, Kathulia, Bagafa, Patharkandi, Ashrambari in the State of Tripura, where a number of Mukti Vahini cadres were trained before being launched in the mainland.”

“Intelligence regarding Pakistan’s Air raids on the Indian Airports on 3 December was acquired by the BSF in advance and passed on to the Govt and Security Forces. Then, the decisive battle to liberate Bangladesh started, which lasted for 13 days and officially ended on Dec 16th, when General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the Chief of Pakistan Forces along with 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before Indian Army & Mukti Bahini Yodhas. BSF Heroes of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War were bestowed with 01 Maha Vir Chakra to Shri Wadhwa Ram Krishna, 31 Bn BSF (Posthumous) and 11 Vir Chakras,” it added.