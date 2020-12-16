NF Railway Announces Cancellation of 4 Pair of Trains Due to Foggy Weather

In a press release issued by Northeast Frontier Railway (NRF) several train services stands cancelled due to the fog.

Subhanan Chanda, Chief Public Relations Officer, has informed about the cancellation of four pairs of trains.

As per the press statement, Train No. 05909/05910 Dibrugarh – Lalgarh daily express special leaving from Dibrugarh will remain cancelled w.e.f. 16th December up to 31st Jan, 2021. And the one leaving from Lalgarh will remain cancelled from 19th December up to 3rd February, 2021.

Train No. 05933/05934 Dibrugarh – Amritsar weekly express special leaving from Dibrugarh will remain cancelled w.e.f. 22nd December up to 26th January, 2021 and leaving from Amritsar will remain cancelled w.e.f. 25th December up to 29th January, 2021.

Train No. 02549/02550 Kamakhya – Anand Vihar daily express special leaving from Kamakhya will remain cancelled w.e.f.16th December 2020 up to 31st January, 2021 and the returning train from Anand Vihar will remain cancelled w.e.f. 18th December up to 2nd February, 2021.

Lastly, Train No. 05483/05484 Alipurduar – Delhi daily express special leaving from Alipurduar will remain cancelled w.e.f. 16th December up to 31st January of the new year, and the returning train leaving from Delhi will remain cancelled from 18th December up to 2nd February, 2021.