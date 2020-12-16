Padma Shri Awardee Benichandra Jamatia Passes Away

Renowned Tripuri litterateur Padma Shri awardee Benichandra Jamatia has passed away.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb expressed sorrow over death of the folk writer.

“I am at grief at demise of Tripura’s pride Padma Shri Benichandra Jamatia. It is a great loss to the field of folk litterateur of the country”, Deb said in his condolence message.

Jamatia was awarded with Padma Shri in 2020 – the fourth highest civilian award in India.

He left behind his widowed wife Durgamati Jamatia and nine children.