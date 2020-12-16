PM Modi lights up Swarnim Vijay Mashaal on Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lit up the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark the 50th anniversary of India’s victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which is celebrated as Vijay Diwas.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.

On Vijay Diwas we recall the unwavering courage of our armed forces that resulted in a decisive victory for our nation in the 1971 war. On this special Vijay Diwas, had the honour of lighting the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at the National War Memorial. pic.twitter.com/ERHoWF6GxF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2020

On this occasion, the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the logo for ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh.’

Four ‘Victory Mashaals’ (flames) lit from the Eternal Flame of National War Memorial will be carried to various parts of the country including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of the 1971 war.

In an official release on Tuesday, the Ministry said, “In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic Victory over Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of a Nation – Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest Military Surrender after the World War – II.

From 16 December, the Nation will be celebrating 50 Years of India-Pak War, also called ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’. Various commemorative events are planned across the Nation.”

The defence ministry has said, to observe Vijay Diwas, various commemorative events will be conducted pan-India wherein war veterans will be felicitated. Also, band displays, seminars, exhibitions, equipment displays, film festivals, conclaves and adventure activities will also be held during the day.