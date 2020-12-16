Schools in Meghalaya to Close for Winter Break from Dec 21 to Jan 10

The State Education department in Meghalaya has notified that the academic session shall be closed from December 21 and would reopen on January 11.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Principal Secretary for the Meghalaya Education Department, DP Wahlang.

The notification stated that the “Adjusted Academic Calendar” for all classes has been revised, except those appearing for Board Examinations in 2021.

Meanwhile, classes for Standard 9 to 12 will fully reopen on January 11 next year in both urban and rural areas for completion of courses and preparation of the Board Examination, 2021.

Classes for standard 6 to 8 will fully re-open in rural areas and partially open in urban/semi urban towns of Shillong, Jowai, Nongpoh, Tura, Byrnihat, Jorabat and Khanapara.

Classes for Standard 1-5 will partially open in rural areas and remain closed in urban/semi urban towns.