Sikkim CM lays foundation stone of Shadrup Tempel Chokorling Monastery at Lossing

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Shadrup Tempel Chokorling Monastery at Lossing, Dikling.

The programme had the presence of Minister for UDD Arun Upreti, Minister for Power Department M. N. Sherpa, Minister for PHE Department Bhim Hang Subba, MLA Rhenock Constituency Bishnu Kumar Khatiwada, MLAs, Advisors, Chairmen, Chairpersons, Zilla Adyaksha, Panchayats, Heads of Departments, senior officials and the general public.

The Chief Minister in his address extended his warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of Losoong and Namsoong 2020. He also expressed his gratitude to the organising committee for the invitation and informed that the financial assistance of Rs. 1 crore for the construction of the monastery (gumpa) will be provided by the State government.

The Chief Minister also informed on the upgradation of healthcare facilities in the area. He also highlighted the schemes and policies of the State Government like Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana, upgradation and strengthening of roads in all constituencies, incentives under agricultural and dairy sector and other schemes for the benefit of the people. Furthermore, he also urged the public to avail the facilities provided by the State Government. He further said that no stone will be left unturned in the development of all the thirty two constituencies.

CM Tamang also mentioned about the distribution of Smart TVs for classes 8 to 11 and urged the students to make proper and complete use of the smart TVs that were distributed for learning and enhancing their minds.

The CM also wished for more people to focus on rural tourism in the coming year and added that the government will provide financial assistance for the construction of 3 to 5 roomed houses to established homestays in rural areas.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister advised the people of Sikkim to be extra cautious and follow proper COVID-19 protocols until the vaccine is widely available in the State.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also assured to fulfill the demands placed by the Dikling Senior Secondary School and the local public.